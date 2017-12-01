Applebee's offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas throughout December

Applebee’s is back at it with the discounted booze.

In October, the casual dining chain rolled out $1 margaritas to remind people it was, in fact, a “bar.” The Dollarita did pick up some controversy during its month tenure, but fans seemingly enjoyed the cheap mixed drink.

So now Applebee’s has announced that December will feature another deeply discounted cocktail – a $1 Long Island Iced Tea. The boozy beverage packs a strong punch with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sex, sweet and sour mix and a splash of cola.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release that the “fan-favorite” mix is “kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

The “Dollar L.I.T.” is available every day, all month long at participating restaurants nationwide.