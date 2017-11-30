The most Instagrammed restaurants and bakeries of 2017

Think back to all the restaurants and cafes that you've captured on your Instagram storya nd scrolled past on your feed this year. If you or the people you follow live in New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles, there's a good chance those snaps helped boost your favorite eateries to the top of Instagram's list of the most-'grammed restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes in the U.S. in 2017.

On Wednesday, Instagram released it's year in review, separating its list of the most popular eateries in the country into two separate categories: the most-Instagrammed restaurants and the most-Instagrammed bakeries and cafes.

Ironically, the most-photographed "restaurant" is actually a rooftop bar: the sprawling 230 Fifth in New York City, which is located 21 floors up and offers spectacular views of Manhattan, including the iconic Empire State Building. Over the summer, 230 Fifth offers ultra-photogenic glasses of frosé, and in the winter, visitors can don a plush red robe and sip drinks in a heated plastic igloo strung with colorful twinkle lights. Can you say Instagram bait?

Topping the list of the most-Instagrammed bakeries and cafes of the year is the Kim Kardashian West-approved Cafe du Monde in New Orleans. Interestingly enough, it's not the scenery Instagrammers are after: The iconic cafe's original location is a simple indoor-outdoor pavilion covered in unassuming round tables and chairs underneath a classic green-and-white-striped awning. But you're guaranteed a few dozen likes — at least — if you post a pic of a pile of Cafe du Monde's pillowy beignets all but hidden under a heavy dusting of powdered sugar. Add an overused-but-still-great caption like "beignYAY," and you just might break 100 double taps.

Elsewhere on the two lists are upscale sushi spot Nobu Malibu in L.A., Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Stubb's barbecue joint and concert venue in Austin, and, of course, Katz's Delicatessen in N.Y.C., where you can sit in the exact table from "When Harry Met Sally…" (there's even a helpful sign hanging above their table). And national chains weren't immune from Instagrammers' camera flashes: seafood restaurant Catch's N.Y.C. and L.A. outposts both made the list, as did the Hard Rock Cafes in N.Y.C. and Orlando, the TAO Asian restaurants in N.Y.C. and Las Vegas, as well as the original Starbucks in Seattle.

See all of the most-Instagrammed restaurants, bars, bakeries, and cafes of the last year — the data is sourced from January 1, 2017 to mid-November — below.

Most-Instagrammed Restaurants:

#1. 230 Fifth

Empire state of mind 🗽🌉🌇 A post shared by Melanie Abramian (@melanieabramian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:37am PST

#2. Nobu Malibu

you can't roll with us🍣 [ house special roll] 📍@nobumalibu #betterthanabsLA A post shared by Miami food > Better Than Abs (@betterthanabs) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

#3. Catch LA

You’ve really got to learn to live out your best life NOW.. because tomorrow you’ll regret it if you don’t. *Off to the next campaign* 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️➰✨(Risks ain’t easy) #RealLifeMannequin A post shared by The Real Life Mannequin (@braylenbrooks) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:32am PST

#4. Katz's Delicatessen

Crushing the notorious Rueben (w/pastrami)@katzsdeli before starting a great week with the team. #nyc #eatstagram #portraitmodetho #getinvolved A post shared by Matt Tiddes (@mai_taiddes) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

#5. TAO Downtown New York

#6. Cindy's Rooftop

Chicago is always a good idea ❤️ A post shared by CAROLINA 🚀 (@caroflieshigh) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

#7. San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant

Finally got to visit San Pedro Fish Market 🙂 A post shared by Jenny Choi (@feedmesilly) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

#8. Mr. Purple

Looking good LES🗽📸: @foodbabynyc @gerbergroup @hotelindigoles #views A post shared by MR. PURPLE (@mrpurplenyc) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

#9. Hard Rock Cafe New York

#10. Stubb's Austin

テキサスBBQね。 日本人なんて、ほぼいないオースティンの地でランニングマーケットの仕事してるなんて、誰も予想できないっしょ。 ちゃんとしてるんだなー、これが。 #TRE2017 #therunningevent2017 #ランニングだけのトレードショーは刺激がいっぱいよ #明日朝はaltraで走ります #^_^いまさら時差ボケマックス😭 #jetlugged A post shared by Atsushi Nakagomi (@gomiats) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Most-Instagrammed Bakeries and Cafes:

#1. Cafe du Monde

Sweet treats and warm coffee in NOLA this morning with @jamminjosh 🤗🍩☕️💕 #vsco #vscocam #cafedumonde #neworleans A post shared by Kristin Feeny (@kristinfeeny) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

#2. Voodoo Doughnut

another doughnut pic, another Portland pic🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Chelsea Troke (@chels.troke) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

#3. DŌ Cookie Dough Confections

#4. Taiyaki NYC

Sim, sorvete de unicórnio kkkk! 🦄 Tá planejando uma viagem pra NY? Vem ver os restaurantes mais gostosos da nossa viagem: youtube.com/luferreira 😋 A post shared by Lu Ferreira (@chatadegalocha) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

#5. Little Damage

🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by Monica Vorabouth (@harrrmonica) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

#6. Starbucks Seattle

coffee: (n.) survival beverage 🌚 A post shared by — ana ♡ (@anacbme) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

#7. 3 Arts Cafe at Restoration Hardware

What’s your favorite hidden gem in Chicago? 📷: @bstory27 #ChicagoHome A post shared by Chicago (@choosechicago) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

#8. Dominique Ansel Bakery

Pumpkin cranberry cronuts. 👀 _ 📷@feedyourgirlfriend 📍@dominiqueansel 🌏New York, NY 👇🏼Tag your friends! A post shared by Best Food (@bestfood_aroundtheworld) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

#9. Serendipity 3

I still ❤️ the magic of Serendipity on a late night in New York. Especially at Christmas time. Also, thanks to the Christmas lights and Tiffany lamps, this picture turned out like a rainbow dream with no filters. See? I told you it’s magical. #Basic A post shared by ShaLyse Walker (@shalysewalker) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

#10. Sugar Factory