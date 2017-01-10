White Castle is more than just a place that serves a craveable, little hamburger on a tiny soft bun-- it’s a legendary institution, that's sometimes credited as the very first fast food chain in the United States.

White Castle was founded in Wichita, Kansas, back in 1921, by a cook named Walt Anderson and his friend, an insurance salesman named Edgar Waldo “Billy” Ingram. They sold thin little onion-topped burgers that were smashed down on the griddle (which came to be known as “sliders”) for five cents, and perfected the process that allowed them to keep opening new locations while maintaining a high-quality product.

Nobody had successfully done this before Anderson and Ingram, and their methods not only gave rise to the burger chains we know and love today, it also popularized the hamburger as an all-American food.

Today, there are White Castles in markets all across the U.S. The New York region is known as an “exclave” for the company because it’s so far away from most of the other locations-- so New Yorkers should be very grateful that the chain branched out of the Midwest to grace them with their presence. When the Las Vegas location opened in Jan. 2015 (which marked the first expansion into a new state in 56 years), demand was so high that it needed to shut down for two hours to restock — the first time that had ever happened in the 24-hour-a-day chain’s history.

Each White Castle slider contains six grams of fat and 140 calories, so eating a dozen of them in one sitting might not be the best idea.

But there’s something about those little, onion-topped burgers that’s unlike anything else out there, and it’s truly a bite of Americana.

