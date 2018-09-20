Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral

Driver plows into emus in attack described as 'sickening cruelty': video

By | Fox News
An unidentified driver was seen plowing into emus in a video recently posted to Facebook.

An unidentified driver was seen plowing into emus in a video recently posted to Facebook.  (AP)

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media Wednesday shows a motorist cackling with delight as he prepares to strike about a dozen emus.

“This is f----ing great,” the man is heard saying in the video about the attack on the birds, which a spokeswoman for an animal protection agency later described as "sickening cruelty."

“One, two, three,” the driver counts down, before mowing down emus in what seems to be the Australian outback.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook, the driver appears with a mustache, and wearing a hat and sunglasses.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), a charity providing animal care and protection, told the Daily Mail the organization is examining the video to determine its origin. She asked for the public's help in collecting additional information about the driver.

"Such sickening cruelty clearly has no place in our society," the spokeswoman said.

Fabio Galleti, who shared the video on Facebook, told the outlet he hopes authorities “can find this person and do serious justice to him.”

It is not exactly clear when or where the video was recorded.

Benjamin Brown is a reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bdbrown473.