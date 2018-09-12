Outrage over artwork allowing visitors to pose as victims of ISIS killer Jihadi John

A graphic artwork which encourages visitors to pose for a photo with ISIS terrorist Jihadi John waiting to behead them has caused outrage.

The installation, dubbed Phantom Pain, is part of an exhibition at the Gogbot art and music festival in Enschede, the Netherlands.

It features a full-size picture of the crazed killer dressed entirely in black printed on a wooden board.

But next to him is a picture of his victim's body and orange jumpsuit, seemingly down on her knees as often pictured moments before execution.

Visitors to the Gogbot festival were charged between $7.80 and $15 with those visiting the 'Phantom Pain' exhibit invited to pose as Jihadi John victim.

Anne Bothmer, 22, created the artwork said she wanted to give Europeans a taste of what it’s actually like to be impacted by ISIS.

But it has led to a huge backlash.

Arjan Brouwer, of a politician from the party Democratic Platform Enschede said: "We call urgently upon the mayor to act and remove this element of Gogbot immediately from the event.

"This picture of genocide does not belong at this event and needlessly confronts our inhabitants and children with terrorism, human suffering and traumatic experiences which they went through in the country they fled from."

