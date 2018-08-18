Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-general, dead at 80

Kofi Annan, the former United Nations secretary-general, has died Saturday, international diplomats said. He was 80 years old.

Annan, from Ghana, won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work in 2001.

He was also the first black African to serve in the U.N. role as the world's top diplomat, the BBC reported.

He served two terms from 1997 to 2006.

The reason for his death was not immediately known.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.