Vatican responds to Pennsylvania priest abuse scandal with 'shame and sorrow'

The Vatican responded Thursday to the report of hundreds of Pennsylvania priests abusing children, saying in a statement: "There are two words that can express the feelings faced with these horrible crimes: shame and sorrow."

"The abuses described in the report are criminal and morally reprehensible," the statement read. "Those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and their faith."

"The Church must learn hard lessons from its past, and there should be accountability for both abusers and those who permitted abuse to occur," the statement continued.

More than 1,000 children were allegedly abused by upwards of 300 "predator priests" and church officials were accused of covering up the allegations, a grand jury's report released Tuesday said.

Over the course of a two year investigation, launched by the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office, a grand jury heard several witness statements and pored over documents from six dioceses in the state.

"The cover-up was sophisticated. And all the while, shockingly, church leadership kept records of the abuse and the cover-up," Shapiro said at a Tuesday news conference. "These documents, from the dioceses' own 'Secret Archives,' formed the backbone of this investigation."

It's possible that the "real number" of abused children could be "in the thousands" due to missing records or other victims who feared speaking about the allegations, according to the grand jury's report.

The grand jury's report is taken "with great seriousness," the Vatican said, adding that they "unequivocally" condemn "the sexual abuse of minors."

The alleged victims have the support and focus of the Pope, the statement said: "Victims should know that the Pope is on their side."

"The Holy Father understands well how much these crimes can shake the faith and the spirit of believers and reiterates the call to make every effort to create a safe environment for minors and vulnerable adults in the Church and in all of society," the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.