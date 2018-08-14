Car slams into pedestrians, barriers outside Parliament; Britain's counter-terror command investigates

British authorities on Tuesday swarmed the scene outside the Houses of Parliament after a car slammed into pedestrains and protective barriers in what is being eyed as a possible terror attack.

The male driver has been detained and the country's counter-terrorism command is leading investigation. It is unclear how many people were injured. None of those hit are in serious condition, authorities said.

Ewalina Ochab, a witness, told the Press Association that the collision appeared to be deliberate.

"I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement," she reportedly said.

There are "dozens" of armed police at the scene, Sky News reported. The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack.

No other details were immediately available, but Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that they will issue more information when they have it.

The entry at Westminster station has been closed for entry due to the security threat, police said.

The area was the site of a terror attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people. Masood abandoned his car then stabbed and killed a police officer before being shot in a courtyard outside Parliament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report