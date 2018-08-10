At least 4 people dead in shooting, Canadian police say

At least four people were killed in a shooting Friday in Fredericton, Canada, police said.

The Fredericton Police Department tweeted Friday morning to caution residents to avoid Brookside Drive due to an "ongoing incident." Later, police confirmed four people had been killed in the incident. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.

Police asked residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors. First responders were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.