Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Afghanistan

Suicide bombing kills 3 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan, US military says

Amy Lieu
By | Fox News
Security forces gather following a deadly attack including a suspected suicide car bombing and gunbattles, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 31, 2018.

Security forces gather following a deadly attack including a suspected suicide car bombing and gunbattles, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 31, 2018.  (Associated Press)

A suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday killed three NATO soldiers, U.S. military officials said, as the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

In addition, a U.S. soldier and two Afghan troops were wounded, officials said. 

Sunday's blast reportedly targeted a foot patrol. 

The military official's statement did not specify the nationalities of the soldiers who were killed.

The blast took place near the provincial capital, Charakar, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the provincial governor in the Parwan province. 

NATO formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but thousands of forces are still providing support and training to Afghan troops, while carrying out counterterrorism missions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 
 

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.