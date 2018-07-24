Several dead, hundreds missing after collapse of hydroelectric dam in Laos

Authorities in Laos on Tuesday said several people were killed and hundreds were reported missing after a hydropower dam collapsed in the southeastern province of Attapeu.

Sky News reported that the dam released five billion cubic meters of water in the San Sai district. There were posts on social media that showed water rushing by villagers.

The dam was constructed by a joint venture led by South Korean companies, with Thai and Lao partners. It was scheduled to open this year, but it was unclear if it had begun operating.

