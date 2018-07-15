US, North Korea hold talks at DMZ about return of Korean War veterans' remains

A team of U.S. and North Korean officials met at the DMZ on Sunday to discuss the repatriation of American service members’ remains from the Korean War, a U.S. official told Fox News.

“It was productive. [There’s] more work to be done,” said the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

The State Department or Pentagon is expected to release a statement later Sunday.

The meeting marked the first time in nearly a decade the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) met with their North Korean counterparts. The last face-to-face talks took place in the spring of 2009.

It was not immediately clear who participated from the U.S. and North Korean sides or when and how many American remains would be turned over.

The return of American remains from the Korean War was one of the agreements made by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month at their historic summit in Singapore.

More than 7,800 Americans have been unaccounted for since the Korean War, which technically never has ended.

According to the website of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, North Korea has returned the remains of at least 3,200 Americans since the signing of the armistice suspending of hostilities in 1953.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency was first to report Sunday's meeting between U.S. and North Korean officials.