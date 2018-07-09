Thai cave rescue timeline: The dangerous race to bring trapped soccer team home

It's been more than two weeks since a young Thailand soccer team and its soccer coach became trapped inside a cave they were exploring in northern Thailand. The country’s annual monsoons flooded the cave while they were still inside, prompting a massive search and rescue effort.

So far, eight of the 12 boys have been freed in a dangerous operation. Four young players — ages 11 to 16 — and the 25-year-old coach remain behind.

Efforts to rescue the stranded team heightened over the weekend as officials are in a race with coming heavy rains and depleting oxygen levels inside the cave. Workers have been laboring around the clock to pump water out of the cave.

To get the boys out, experts have to guide them, diving through the cave’s dark, tight and twisting passages. The first four brought out are reportedly happy and in good health. They’ve asked for “khao pad grapao,” a Thai dish of meat fried with chili and basil and served over rice.

The conditions of the second group of boys rescued have not yet been revealed.

Read on for a timeline of the rescue mission since the team became stuck.

July 9

Four boys were rescued from the cave on July 9, bringing the total saved to eight.

An additional four boys and the 25-year-old coach remain in the cave.

One helicopter carried the sixth and seventh boys to be rescued to a hospital, while the eighth boy was being transported on another helicopter for medical treatment.

July 8

The first four boys were rescued from the cave on July 8.

The first boy rescued exited the cave at 5:40 p.m. local time, followed by three of his team members shortly after, Chiang Rai provincial acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said. The boys traveled 0.62 miles underwater before they reached safety.

July 6

A former Thai Navy SEAL died after he ran out of oxygen.

Saman Kunan, who was 38 years old, died early Friday morning after he ran out of oxygen and passed out. Kunan had left the SEALs in 2006 to work at Bangkok’s airport as an emergency rescue officer.

THAI SOCCER COACH, 25-YEAR-OLD FORMER BUDDHIST MONK, HAILED ‘HERO’ FOR KEEPING BOYS ALIVE

A volunteer with the rescue efforts to save those trapped in the cave, Kunan was replacing air tanks along the route to where the soccer team is stranded in order to replenish the air supply in the cave, The Evening Standard reported.

July 2

Divers located the missing team on July 2 — more than a week after they had disappeared.

June 23

Twelve young members of a youth soccer team and their 25-year-old assistant coach entered Thailand's Tham Luang Nang Non cave on June 23 after a practice match. They were cut off from exiting the massive cave when a rainstorm flooded the exit.

Fox News’ Benjamin Brown, Chris Irvine, Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.