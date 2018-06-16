Expand / Collapse search
Scotland's famous Glasgow School of Art devastated by fire, four years after another blaze

Associated Press
Raw video shows the art school's Mackintosh building being consumed by flames for the second time in four years.

LONDON –  The historic Glasgow School of Art in Scotland has been ravaged by a fire, just four years after it was devastated by another blaze.

Images posted on social media on Friday showed flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building.

Flames and smoke slowed efforts by more than 120 firefighters to put out the blaze that started late Friday night.

Flames and smoke rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four years that fire has damaged the famed Scottish school. (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP)

Glasgow famous School of Art has been devastated by a fire, the second such blaze in four years  (PA)

Extensive damage was reported at a nearby nightclub as well while the fire also spread to neighboring properties, leading to several evacuations.

The school tweeted: "There is a fire at the Mackintosh Building. The fire brigade are currently on scene. We will report back with news updates as soon as possible."

Flames rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four years that fire has damaged the famed Scottish school. (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP)

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deputy assistant Peter Heath said the fire was “extensive” and affected every floor of the building  (PA)

Fire ravaged the building in May 2014, and a restoration project had been returning the art school to its former glory.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deputy assistant Peter Heath said the fire was “extensive” and affected every floor of the building, including those that were being restored. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Firefighters at work at the Mackintosh Building at the Glasgow School of Art on Saturday June 16, 2018. Firefighters sought to limit damage to the historic Glasgow School of Art Saturday, after a dramatic fire that ravaged it spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

The Glasgow School of Art was designed by celebrated Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh and built between 1897 and 1909

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, said she was heartbroken by the fire, tweeting: "This is clearly an extremely serious situation. My first thoughts tonight are for the safety of people - but my heart also breaks for Glasgow's beloved @GSofA." 

She later wrote: "Such a sad morning in Glasgow. So relieved that there has been no loss of life. And so full of admiration and gratitude for @fire_scot. But it is hard to find words to convey the utter devastation felt here and around the world for the iconic Mackintosh building"

Paul Sweeney, the shadow Scottish minister, tweeted: “Devastated that a major fire has broken out at the Glasgow School of Art tonight," adding that it was "the most architecturally important building in Glasgow."

Firefighters at work at the Mackintosh Building at the Glasgow School of Art on Saturday June 16, 2018. Firefighters sought to limit damage to the historic Glasgow School of Art Saturday, after a dramatic fire that ravaged it spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

The landmark building had been due to reopen next year after restoration following the 2014 fire

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the UK government "stands ready to help" deal with the aftermath of the fire at the building. 

The Glasgow School of Art is one of Scotland’s most treasured buildings. 

It was designed by celebrated Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh and built between 1897 and 1909.

Officials said Saturday morning the fire was not completely out but was under control, and latest television footage showed firefighters continuing to spray jets of water at the building to try and prevent further damage.

The cause was not immediately clear. 

The landmark building had been due to reopen next year after restoration following the 2014 fire.