Taliban suicide bombing kills 2 soldiers in Afghanistan
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan – An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb attack by the Taliban has killed at least two Afghan soldiers.
Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the governor of the southern Helmand province, says four other soldiers were wounded in Sunday's attack in the Nad Ali district. He says the large explosion could be heard from far away, and that the toll could rise.
The Taliban, who control several districts in Helmand, claimed the attack.