North Korea threatens to back away from summit with US, reportedly calls Pence 'political dummy'

North Korea early Thursday threatened to back away from the much-anticipated upcoming summit with the U.S. and called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy," ratcheting up the rhetoric after months of signaling an openness to compromise.

The dig at Pence apparently stemmed from his Fox News interview on Monday, when he told Martha MacCallum on "The Story," that North Korea "asked for the meeting" with the U.S.

"As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president," North Korea's vice foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, said in a statement released by state media, according to The Wall Street Journal.

She added that whether the U.S. and North Korea "will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States," South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

Choe reportedly said she'd suggest to Kim reconsidering the summit in the event "the U.S. offends against our goodwill and clings to unlawful and outrageous acts."

The threat came after Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Trump said Tuesday "there's a very substantial chance" his meeting with Kim won't happen as planned, telling reporters that Kim had not met unspecified "conditions" for the summit.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was "very hopeful" the summit would proceed, but said that whether the meeting takes place is "ultimately up to Chairman Kim."

If the summit between the U.S. and North Korea happens, it will be the first between leaders of the two countries during more than six decades of hostility.

The North unexpectedly pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to U.S.-South Korean military exercises, and also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting, accusing the U.S. of a "one-sided demand" that it give up its nuclear weapons.

"Whatever it is," Trump said, "we will know next week about Singapore and if we go I think it will be a great thing for North Korea."

