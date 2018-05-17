Police seize child porn in widespread Brazil raids

Brazilian police are executing hundreds of search and seizure warrants for child pornography in the largest operation of its kind in the Latin American country.

The Ministry of Public Security says thousands of police fanned out Thursday in 24 states and the federal district to serve more than 500 warrants. Police are also taking suspects into custody, but the ministry hasn't said how many people were arrested.

Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann told reporters that the operation is the largest involving civil police in Brazil's history. Images on television showed police arriving at various stations carrying computers and escorting suspects.