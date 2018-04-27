North, South Korea agree on denuclearization of peninsula after historic meeting

North and South Korea on Friday announced that they would work to achieve a "nuclear-free Korean Peninsula" and also expressed hope to officially end the 1950-53 Korean War by the end of the year.

The dramatic joint announcement came after a historic meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

It is not immediately clear what steps the countries will take to achieve these goals. The countries plan to hold high-level talks and other negotiations to fulfill the agreements made at the summit.

The two countries announced that they will jointly push for talks with the United States and also potentially China to officially end the decades-old war, which stopped in an armistice and left the Koreas still technically at war.

The Koreas have agreed to stop all hostile acts over "land, sea and air" that can cause military tensions and clashes.

The two leaders announced that starting May 1, all loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts that have been blaring at each other across their heavily-armed border will be suspended. They will also dismantle broadcasting equipment and stop flying propaganda leaflets across their border.

Earlier Friday, Kim told Moon that he feels like he’s “firing a flare at the starting line in the moment of (the two Koreas) writing a new history in North-South relations, peace and prosperity.”

Kim also promised Moon he "won't interrupt" his "early morning sleep anymore," referring to missile tests, South Korea said.

It was the first time a member of the Kim dynasty was known to set foot on South Korean soil since 1953. The two men shook hands and smiled for news cameras.

Kim and Moon planted a pine tree together as a symbol of peace before resuming their second meeting of the summit. Kim and Moon have also unveiled a stone plaque placed next to the tree that was engraved with a message saying "Peace and Prosperity Are Planted."

The summit has drawn measured responses from around the world.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he welcomes the summit but doesn't expect any major breakthroughs.

"I am very encouraged by what's happening," Johnson told reporters Friday. "I don't think that anybody looking at the history of North Korea's plans to develop a nuclear weapon would want to be over-optimistic at this point."

China has welcomed the summit, saying it applauds the countries' leaders for taking a "historic step" toward peace.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report