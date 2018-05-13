Militants attack Afghan government building, 1 dead

An Afghan official says militants have attacked a government building in the eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least one person.

Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says two other people were wounded in Sunday's attack on a building belonging to the provincial finance directorate in the provincial capital, Jalalabad. He says there were at least two explosions followed by a gunbattle that was still underway.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have carried out numerous attacks in Nangarhar.