Defeated Malaysian leader to go on holiday, denies fleeing

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says he will take a short holiday to spend time with his family after a shocking electoral defeat that ended the 60-year rule of his coalition.

A leaked flight manifesto shows Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor are due to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Jakarta, fueling rumors he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.

Najib has denied this.

In a statement Saturday posted on social media, Najib says he's committed to facilitating a smooth transfer of power and called for unity after the divisive polls.

His holiday plans come as calls emerged from his ruling Malay party for Najib to step down over the election results.