3 attempted murder charges added in Toronto van attack case

Prosecutors have filed three additional counts of attempted murder against a 25-year-old man accused of driving a van into pedestrians in Toronto.

Alek Minassian now faces 16 counts of attempted murder and 10 counts of murder. He made a brief video appearance Thursday to be formally charged with the additional counts stemming from the April 23 incident.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive. But they have said Minassian posted a message on social media referencing a misogynistic online community before he plowed a rental van into crowds of pedestrians in a busy north Toronto neighborhood. Eight of the 10 people killed were women.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 14.