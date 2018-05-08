Crime drops in Germany though citizens still feel unsafe

German security authorities say statistics show a significant drop in crime last year, a finding that runs counter to many people's perceptions that the country is less safe.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that overall offenses dropped by nearly 10 percent in 2017 compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, the proportion of crimes that were solved rose.

He says "despite all the challenges the clear fact is that Germany is more secure — though that's no reason to give the all-clear, there's still a lot to do."

Significant drops were seen in break-ins, shoplifting and pickpocketing, while increases were seen in drug offences, economic crimes and weapons violations.

Seehofer cautioned that authorities also "have to be aware of the possibility of a (terrorist) attack at any time."