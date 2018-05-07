Couple gets 'creepy' note from neighbors sick of seeing them naked

A young couple were shocked to receive an angry letter from their neighbors which claimed to be sick of seeing them naked.

Karin and Jay Stone from Lemington, Newcastle, were baffled by the nasty note which comments on the size of their body parts - supposedly seen by the writer through their windows.

The rude note even threatens the young couple with the police for being naked in their own home.

The anonymous note reads: "Would you please close your blinds when getting dressed or undressing.

"We are sick of seeing big bum big boobs and little willy [sic] and we will report you both for indecent exposure.

"Your neighbors."

Karin, 33, told The Chronicle Live: "I don’t understand it, it’s not like we’ve been parading around naked - just living normal life.

"It does feel really creepy - I feel like somebody has been peeping.

WOMEN, SECURITY THINK LAGUARDIA'S SURVEILLANCE ROBOT IS OGLING THEM, REPORT SAYS

"I’m considering putting a note over both my windows saying ‘stop looking!'

"Really it’s just a bit excessive - if they’d just knocked on my door and said there was an issue with privacy, that would have been fine."

Despite the threats, the couple see the funny side to the note which has sparked debate across the globe after Karin posted a photo of it on Facebook which went viral.

She added: "It’s really strange: my husband got the note, I was away, so he messaged it to me, and I posted it in a Facebook group.

50 UNDERAGE GIRLS IN FOUR STATES MAILED CREEPY PACKAGES AT SCHOOL, PUTTING PARENTS, FBI ON ALERT

“I woke up to find it had had about 15,000 comments in 24 hours, and I had a call to talk about it on an Australian breakfast show - it’s really surreal.

“People have been suggesting how we should respond - we’ve had a few more outrageous suggestions.

"Some people were saying we should start doing a choreographed naked dance.

“We had quite a laugh about it.”

This story originally appeared in The Sun.