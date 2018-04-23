Van plows into crowd in Toronto, injuring several, driver in custody, cops say

Toronto cops nabbed the suspected driver who plowed into a group of people on a crowded city street Monday afternoon, leaving several injured and the grim sight of what appeared to be bodies covered by sheets.

Police confirmed to Fox News the arrest of the suspect, which came just minutes after news of the incident broke.

Cops initially said eight to 10 people were hit near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue just before 1:30 p.m., but they later clarified it was too early to confirm the number of injuries.

After striking the pedestrians, the van fled the scene, CBC reported.

The extent of the injuries at the scene is unknown, however, photos from the site of the collision showed pedestrians attempting to help people on the ground and multiple bodies covered by sheets.

A witness who identified himself as Nick said he was studying when he saw a truck “flash by” in the area. He said he “witnessed a few people pass away in front” of him as others screamed.

“[The driver] was definitely in control of what he was doing…he knew what he was doing,” Nick told Global News.

Alex Shaker, who witnessed the incident, said the van was speeding down the street before it mounted the curb and plowed into people.

“He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV. “He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way.”

A worker at a gym in a building next to the site of the incident told Fox News that employees were told to stay inside as first responders tended to the scene.

Global News journalist Jeremy Cohn said there were “bodies all over” the street and some people had been pronounced dead.

“I’ve now walked up Yonge St from north of Sheppard to Finch. I have passed multiple dead bodies covered up, shoes and debris in the road. Witnesses tell me the white van appeared completely out of control,” Cohn tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a brief statement: “We’re just learning about the situation in Toronto now. Our hearts go out to anyone affected."

“Obviously we’re going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours," he added.

Subway trains in the area were suspended as police investigated the incident.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.