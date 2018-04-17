German train rape suspect was awaiting prison for prior rape

German prosecutors say a man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman on a train full of soccer fans was convicted of another rape in November, but had not yet started serving his sentence.

Moenchengladbach (Muhn-shen-glad-bach) prosecutor Benjamin Kluck told Germany's Der Spiegel magazine on Tuesday that the 30-year-old suspect was sentenced to more than three years in prison for rape and other offenses.

Kluck says his office is looking into why the suspect wasn't in prison, but that his situation isn't unusual.

A woman reported being raped in the bathroom of a train carrying 750 fans of Borussia Moenchengladbach home from a weekend away match in Munich.

Police checked all the passengers. The suspect has been in custody since Monday. Authorities did not release his name.