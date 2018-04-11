Expand / Collapse search
Retired Indonesian general says he'll run for president

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia –  Retired Indonesian Gen. Prabowo Subianto says he'll run for president in an election due next year, confirming an establishment challenger to current president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

The nationalist politician made the announcement Wednesday at his expansive residence in Bogor in West Java. It will be his second attempt at the presidency of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation after being defeated by Jokowi, a maverick candidate, in 2014.

Subianto heads the Great Indonesia Movement Party, known by its Indonesian acronym Gerindra, and is likely to win support from Islamic parties.

Jokowi was the first Indonesian from outside the country's political and military elite to win the presidency.