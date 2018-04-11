Hundreds feared dead in Algerian military plane crash near base, local reports say

A military plane crashed Wednesday near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria, and more than 100 people were killed, according to Algerian state radio.

The radio report said the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. No death toll was immediately available.

A military plane crashed in eastern Algeria on Feb. 11, 2014, killing 77. The plane was transporting family members of the armed forces.

