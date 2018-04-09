New, weakened president inaugurated in Armenia

Armenia has inaugurated a new president as the country prepares to transition to a system where the president has far less power.

Armen Sarkisian took the oath of office on Monday, promising to work for improvements in the justice system and the fight against corruption.

Armenian voters in 2015 approved changing the government from a presidential system to a parliamentary republic. Under the change, which takes place next month, the presidency will be largely a ceremonial position.

Critics say the change will allow Serzh Sargsyan, who was president until Monday, to hold on to his power but in a new role as prime minister. His party holds a majority in parliament.

Sarkisian, the new president, was chosen for the post last month by the parliament.