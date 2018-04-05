Evacuation of Syria's Douma suspended over disagreements

Syrian state media and an opposition monitoring group say evacuations from the rebel-held town of Douma have been suspended.

State news agency SANA says the suspension is the result of disagreements within the Army of Islam rebel group, adding that buses that entered Douma for the evacuations on Thursday returned without passengers.

Hundreds of fighters and civilians have left Douma in recent days, bound for areas in northern Syria controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the suspension was triggered by measures taken by Turkish troops in areas where opposition fighters are arriving.

Government forces waged a massive offensive in the suburbs of Damascus known as eastern Ghouta in February and March. Douma is the last town in eastern Ghouta under rebel control.