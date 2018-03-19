Pennsylvania college student reported missing in Bermuda, coach hopes for 'safe return'

Authorities on the British island territory of Bermuda are searching for a 19-year-old college student from Pennsylvania who was last seen at a bar around midnight Sunday.

Mark Dombroski was on the island on a rugby tour with St. Joseph’s University, and was last seen at The Dog House bar around midnight in the Hamilton section of Bermuda, the Bermuda Police Service said in a news release.

Dombroski was supposed to leave the island on Sunday with the rest of the team, but was not on the return flight.

As the team flew back to Philadelphia, head rugby coach Dan Yarusso told FOX29 he was staying in Bermuda to continue the search for Dombroski.

According to Yarusso, Dombroski's parents have also arrived in Bermuda.

"Mark is a great kid," Yarusso told FOX29. "We're just hoping for a safe return."

Dombroski, who is 6-feet fall with close-cut blonde hair was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes, according to police.

Bermuda Rugby is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding Dombroski's whereabouts.