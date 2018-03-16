Jury finds Iraqi teen guilty of planting London subway bomb

A jury has convicted an Iraqi teenager of attempted murder for planting a bomb on a London subway train.

Ahmed Hassan, who is 18, showed no emotion as he was found guilty Friday at London's Central Criminal Court.

The home-made bomb partially exploded at Parsons Green station on Sept. 15, 2017, injuring 30 people. Prosecutors said there would have been many more injuries and probably deaths if the device had operated properly.

Hassan had denied attempted murder. He will be sentenced later.

The teenager arrived in Britain in 2015 by traveling through the Channel Tunnel on a truck. He had claimed asylum and was living with a foster family near London before the attack.