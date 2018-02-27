Police: Kim Jong Nam told friend he feared for his life

next

A police investigator has testified that the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader told a friend in Malaysia that his life was in danger six months before he was killed at an airport.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam have been charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam by applying the banned VX nerve agent to his face in a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on Feb. 13 last year.

Chief police investigator Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz testified Tuesday that Kim's friend provided a driver for Kim during his trip to Kuala Lumpur after Kim told him that "my life is in danger" and "I am scared for my life" six months before he was killed. He didn't say why Kim feared for his life.