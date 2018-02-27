In Japan, 'Me Too' efforts get bashed, limited attention

next

prev

Japanese women who say "Me Too" do so at their own risk.

Online comments accused Rika Shiiki of lying and being a publicity hound when she tweeted that she had lost business contracts after refusing to have sex with clients. Some said that by agreeing to dine with a man, she led him on.

The #MeToo movement has not caught on in Japan, where speaking out often draws criticism rather than sympathy, even from other women.

The 20-year-old Shiiki told a TV talk show that "the comments I received were disproportionately negative. We need to create a society where we can speak up. Otherwise sexual harassment and other misconduct will persist forever."