Severed head found in suitcase; American arrested in Japan, police say

The severed head of a missing woman was reportedly found in a suitcase in Osaka, Japan, police said on Saturday.

Police, who have been investigating the disappearance of a woman from Hyogo, allegedly found the head at a lodging facility in the Nishinari Ward of Osaka, the Japan Times reported.

A few days before finding the head, police arrested a 26-year-old American man for allegedly “confining” the unnamed missing woman in an apartment in Osaka, according to the Japan Times.

The man, who is also currently unnamed, was seen walking into the apartment building with the woman on Feb. 16, security footage shows. But the woman was never seen leaving the building, the Japan Times reported.

Shortly before her disappearance, the woman said on Instagram that she was going to meet a man named “Jay.”

The woman’s mother contacted police after she could not reach her daughter, thus sparking the police investigation.