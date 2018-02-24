Cambodia's ruling party has sure lock on Senate election

next

Cambodia's ruling party is assured of a sweeping victory in the election of a new Senate after the only real opposition to it was eliminated.

The Senate has minor decision-making powers in Cambodian politics, but the foregone conclusion of Sunday's vote will be a foretaste of a general election in July sure to sustain the rule of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The only opposition party in Parliament, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved in November after aggressive legal challenges by the government were sustained by the politicized courts.

Government supporters then replaced the party's parliamentarians and commune councilors — the voters in Sunday's indirect election.

National Election Committee spokesman Dim Sovannarum said preliminary results are expected to be announced Sunday after ballots are counted.