Polish kidnap suspect says model agreed to plot

A Polish man charged with kidnapping a British model for ransom has claimed she agreed to the ploy in a bid to boost her career.

Lukasz Herba, testifying in his own defense at an Italian trial Wednesday, said 20-year-old Chloe Ayling didn't know that the kidnapping plot was afoot when she arrived in Milan for a modeling job in July. Herba said that he revealed it to her soon after, and that she agreed to it.

Through a translator, Herba said that "she knew that when the scandal finished, she would earn lots of money."

Prosecutors say Herba drugged the model and transported her in a canvas bag to a farmhouse where she was held for six days. He was arrested after releasing her at the British consulate.