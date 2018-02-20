US Navy rescues 3 fishermen adrift in Pacific for 8 days

The U.S. Navy says it has rescued three fishermen who were adrift on a boat in the Pacific Ocean for eight days.

The men were reported missing Feb. 12 after failing to return from a fishing trip in Micronesia, the Navy says. The men had food and water aboard their 19-foot skiff but no safety equipment or radios.

The U.S. Coast Guard based in Guam searched for the men for several days before calling in a Navy team from Japan, who used a Poseidon plane equipped with advanced radar to find the boat within three hours on Tuesday.

The Navy says they dropped a kit to the boat containing food, water, medicine and communications equipment before a nearby police boat picked up the fishermen a few hours later.