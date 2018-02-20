2 aid workers killed in eastern Congo, 1 taken hostage

Authorities say two workers with a French aid group have been killed by armed gunmen in a village in eastern Congo while a third has been taken hostage.

The U.N. humanitarian agency said Monday that they had been working for Hydraulique Sans Frontieres. The attack took place in the village of Mushikiri in Congo's North Kivu province.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the Mai Mai militia is known to be active in the area.

In a statement, the U.N. humanitarian agency says worrisome security conditions in North Kivu province are hindering efforts to help the thousands in need there.

Eastern Congo has been home to a myriad of armed groups for the past two decades.