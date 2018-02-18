Head of Latvian Central Bank is detained for questioning

next

The prime minister of Latvia says the country's top central banker has been detained following questions from the national anti-corruption agency.

Maris Kucinskis issued a statement Sunday confirming that Ilmars Rimsevics, a policymaker of the European Central Bank, was detained.

On Saturday evening, Latvian state TV showed Rimsevics arriving by car to the anti-corruption agency and leaving hours later. The state TV reported that Rimsevics' office and one of his properties had been raided.

The anti-corruption agency, the Bank of Latvia and the European Central Bank all declined to comment.

Kucinskis said "there are no signs of a threat to the Latvian financial system." In a tweet, the Latvian presidency said there would be a meeting of the National Security Council next week to discuss the banking sector.