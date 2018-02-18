Avalanche hits hikers in Switzerland, local police say

Hikers were reported missing on Sunday after they were swept away by an avalanche in Switzerland, reports said.

The hikers were in the Swiss canton of Valais, bordering Italy and France, when they got caught in the avalanche, Sky News reported, quoting a local police spokesperson. The avalanche happened at the altitude of 8,200 feet in the Col de Fenestral area.

Swiss police initially reported 10 hikers were feared missing, but later clarified that two people were injured, according to Sky News. Local reports stated that the two people injured were a 44-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter.

Valais police said in a news release that several avalanches were triggered by a skier who passed by the area. At least one person was hospitalized in a separate avalanche incident.