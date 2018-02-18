Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe

Avalanche hits hikers in Switzerland, local police say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Hikers were reported missing after they were swept away by an avalanche in Switzerland.

Hikers were reported missing after they were swept away by an avalanche in Switzerland.  (Valais Police)

Hikers were reported missing on Sunday after they were swept away by an avalanche in Switzerland, reports said.

The hikers were in the Swiss canton of Valais, bordering Italy and France, when they got caught in the avalanche, Sky News reported, quoting a local police spokesperson. The avalanche happened at the altitude of 8,200 feet in the Col de Fenestral area.

Swiss police initially reported 10 hikers were feared missing, but later clarified that two people were injured, according to Sky News. Local reports stated that the two people injured were a 44-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter. 

Valais police said in a news release that several avalanches were triggered by a skier who passed by the area. At least one person was hospitalized in a separate avalanche incident. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam