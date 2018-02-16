Strong quake rumbles near Mexico City

A 7.5 magnitude quake shook southern Mexico on Friday, a prolonged rumble that rocked buildings across Mexico City.

According to the Reuters news service, the epicenter was close to the Pacific coast in the southern state of Oaxaca, and had a depth of 26.7 miles (43 km), based on data from the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is already reeling from a September earthquake's impacts.

In Oaxaca, Gov. Alejandro Murat said via Twitter that damage was being evaluated, but there were so far no reports of deaths.

Mexican Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Fuente tweeted that there were no immediate reports of major damages from Friday's quake.

Reuters said Oaxaca’s civil protection service indicated that no damage had been reported so far.

In Mexico City, tall buildings swayed for more than a minute as seismic alarms sounded throughout the city, and tremors were felt as far away as Guatemala to the south, the news agency said.

The Sept. 19 quake left 228 people dead in the capital and 369 across the region. Many buildings in Mexico City are still damaged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.