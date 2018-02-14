Mexico presidential candidate Patricio hurt, 1 dead in crash

Mexican independent presidential candidate Maria de Jesus Patricio was injured in a crash that also killed a person riding in her caravan and injured two others Wednesday.

The National Indigenous Council said in a brief statement that an SUV carrying Patricio and 10 other people went off a highway in the state of Baja California Sur.

The group said a woman was killed and council member Francisco Grado was in serious condition. Patricio and council member Lucero Islava also had injuries, the statement said without giving any details.

Patricio has been running as an independent candidate seeking to get a place on the July 1 presidential ballot. However, days before a deadline to gather some 866,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot, she is well short of the requirement.