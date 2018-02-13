Ex-English youth soccer coach guilty of abusing more players

A former English youth soccer coach has been found guilty of sexually abusing more young players.

Barry Bennell, who has previously received three jail sentences for offenses against children, was found guilty of fresh sex charges linked to 10 complainants at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

The jury will return Wednesday to deliberate on charges involving further complainants.

The latest case against the 64-year-old Bennell, relating to abuse covering a period from 1979 to 1990, was sparked by some former players waiving their right to anonymity to speak publicly in 2016.

Boys coached by Bennell told the trial how he had a power hold over them as they dreamed of becoming professional players.