Woman who took graphic photos with dog denies most salacious claims

Suzy Cairns, a woman in Scotland who made graphic home video with her Golden Labrador involving whipped cream, claims she "didn’t have sex" with her dog, and that accounts to the contrary have been "exaggerated," said a report in The Sun.

She said: “There was no intercourse with the dog, and that is what was implied. What’s said is that I had sex with the dog and I didn’t.”

Cairns, 39, was speaking after her sentencing at Livingston Sheriff Court. The Sun reported on the sentencing on Saturday.

She earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing pornographic material between February 2016 and April 2017.

She admitted having indecent photographs of children.

She also pleaded guilty to possessing “extreme pornographic images depicting in an explicit way a female engaging in sexual activity with a dog”.

Cairns was placed under social work supervision for three years under a community payback order as an alternative to prison.

She was also told her name would stay on a sex offenders' register for three years. She faces strict conditions about access to children under 16 and internet-capable devices, said the Sun report.

And she will have to attend appointments with her supervising officer to promote her rehabilitation.

Neil Stewart, defending, said the background report on his client was very positive, she had no previous convictions and she showed insight into her offending. The U.K. publication quoted him as saying, “She now has the ignominy of having a conviction like this to her name.

Sheriff Martin Edington told Cairns: “Your solicitor has made it very clear how ashamed and embarrassed and remorseful you are.

“I’m prepared to take into account there were not a large number of images and you’ve got no previous convictions, so I am not today going to deprive you of your liberty.”

At an earlier hearing it was revealed that detectives from Police Scotland’s Cyber Crime Unit got a tip that her internet IP address had been used to access indecent images of children.

Officers got a search warrant and went to her home in Livingston, West Lothian, a council area of Scotland. That's when her mobile phone was seized and examined. The indecent images and other images were found on the phone, The Sun reported.