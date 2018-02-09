Expand / Collapse search
Winter Olympics: South Korean president, Kim's sister shake hands

By Greg Norman, Gregg Re | Fox News
The sister of North Korean despot Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s president shook hands in a historic moment for the two countries during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, and President Moon Jae-in were introduced by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach before shaking hands with each other and other world leaders.

The pair then sat down just a few seats away from Vice President Pence, but Pence and Kim Yo Jong did not interact.

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics â Opening ceremony â Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium - Pyeongchang, South Korea â February 9, 2018 - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj - DEVEE290W61RP

Left to right: Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.  (Reuters)

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of Kim’s family to travel to South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the Associated Press.

As first vice director of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, Kim Yo Jong, who is believed to be about 30, has been an increasingly prominent figure in North Korea's leadership and is considered one of the few people who has earned her brother's absolute trust.

Her arrival came one day after North Korea held a massive military parade, displaying its intercontinental ballistic missiles before Kim Jong Un delivered a televised speech calling his regime a “global military power.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. - RC1DC9BD7D50

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Jong Un's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the Winter Olympics.  (Reuters)

The parade featured tanks, planes, and thousands of goose-stepping troops – as well as Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 ICBMS, which the North claims can reach U.S. soil.

Moon has been trying to use the Olympics in Pyeongchang as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with North Korea after a period of diplomatic stalemate and eventually pull it into talks over resolving the international standoff over its nuclear program.

Skeptics say North Korea is using the Olympics to poke holes at the U.S.-led international sanctions against the country and buy more time to further advance its strategic weaponry.

The North has sent nearly 500 people to the Games, including officials, athletes, artists and also a 230-member state-trained cheering group after the war-separated rivals agreed to a series of conciliatory gestures for the Games.

South Korea allowed the North to use a 9,700-ton ferry to transport more than 100 artists to perform at the Olympics, treating it as an exemption to maritime sanctions it imposed on its rival, and is now considering whether to accept the North's request to supply fuel for the ship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.