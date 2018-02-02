AirAsia to crew Aceh flights with men only after hijab rule

Budget airline AirAsia says its flights to Indonesia's conservative Aceh province will have only male cabin crew after Acehnese authorities insisted female flight attendants wear head coverings.

Other airlines have said they will comply and require female flight attendants to cover their heads on flights to the Shariah-law practicing province.

AirAsia Indonesia's corporate secretary Baskoro Adiwiyono said Friday that the airline was ensuring its flights adhere to regulations.

He says, "For the time being, all AirAsia flights from and to Aceh will be operated by male cabin crew."

Authorities in Aceh on Wednesday circulated a letter with its demand to several airlines.

National airline Garuda Indonesia and its budget arm Citilink say they "support the suggestions."