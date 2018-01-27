Egyptian state media say 4 fishermen die off Libya's coast

Egypt's state-owned newspaper says at least four Egyptian fishermen have died after their boat capsized off Libya's coast due to bad weather.

Al-Ahram quoted Ahmed Nassar, head of the fishermen's union in Kafr el-Sheikh province, on Friday as saying that the boat, which had been at sea for several days, was carrying 15 fishermen, six of whom are still missing.

The spokesman of the self-styled Libyan national army in the east says in a Facebook post that Libyan coast guards rescued five Egyptian fishermen east of Darna city after their boat capsized following an engine failure.

Search operations are still underway for those missing. It was not clear when the boat capsized.

Bad weather conditions have led to the closure of several ports in Egypt.