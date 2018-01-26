Ferry with about 50 aboard missing near Pacific's Kiribati

Authorities say a ferry with an estimated 50 people aboard has been missing for more than a week off the coast of the Pacific nation of Kiribati.

New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Centre says it has sent a military Orion plane to assist in the search, which is being led by Fiji.

The ferry departed Nonouti Island bound for South Tarawa on Jan. 18. The journey of 240 kilometers (149 miles) was expected to take two days.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer John Ashby said Saturday the MV Butiraoi, a 17.5-metre (57-foot) wooden catamaran, was first reported missing to them late Friday.

Ashby says the vessel underwent repairs to its propeller shaft just before leaving.

Kiribati is a remote, impoverished nation of 33 atolls that is home to about 108,000 people.