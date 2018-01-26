ASEAN leaders watch India's national day parade

Ten ASEAN leaders have watched a parade and stunt performances as India celebrates the anniversary of its national constitution taking effect.

Marching bands, floats, military hardware, camels and stunt performers on motorbikes were paraded from the president's palace through the tree-lined roads of central Delhi.

Flags of the Southeast Asian group of countries fluttered at Friday's parade. The celebrations also included aerial displays and floats from Indian states.

India's constitution came into effect on Jan. 26, 1950.

Leaders from Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia were invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India ties.

India looks to deepen bonds with its eastern neighbors amid its wariness over China's growing influence in the region.