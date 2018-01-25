Report: Saudi intelligence agency brought weapons into Iran

An official news agency reports that Iran's intelligence agency has confiscated large amounts of weapons and ammunition including bombs and grenades and officials are blaming Saudi Arabia for bringing them into the country.

The Wednesday report by the official IRNA news agency says the bombs were seized in the eastern part of the country and accused the Saudi intelligence service of bringing them into the country.

A second operation took place against a "separatist group" in the Kurdish town of Marivan near the Iraqi border, where authorities seized grenades and rockets.

In both areas occasional clashes take place between Iranian forces and IS-linked fighters and militant Kurdish separatists.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused rival Iran of sending weapons to Yemen's Shiite Houthis rebels to fight the Saudi -backed coalition there.